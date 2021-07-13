Cancel
Watch Alec Baldwin Sing Whitney Houston with Carmen, 7½, During 'Father-Daughter Movie Night'

By Benjamin VanHoose
People
People
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlec Baldwin had an adorable duet with his daughter. On Monday, The Boss Baby: Family Business actor's wife Hilaria Baldwin shared a video on Instagram of Alec, 63, cozy with their eldest child Carmen Gabriela, 7½, while watching a tablet for "father-daughter movie night." The pair sang along to the Whitney Houston song "I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," going for the high notes.

people.com

