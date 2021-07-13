‘Where Is Anne Frank’ Director Ari Folman On Adapting The Holocaust Victim’s Famous Diary: “We Forget That She Was a Real Person” – Cannes Studio
Screening Out Of Competition—to the bemusement of critics and its director alike—Ari Folman’s Where Is Anne Frank premiered to great acclaim at this year’s Cannes film festival. Adapted from the wartime memoir by the German-Dutch Jewish girl who died at the hands of the Nazis in 1945, Folman’s animated film uses The Diary Of Anne Frank as a starting point only, creating a dystopian futureworld in which Frank’s alter ego, Kitty, finds herself.deadline.com
