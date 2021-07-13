Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

‘We all quit’: Burger King restaurant staff quit en masse as more people ditch jobs post-Covid

By Clara Hill
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mizd3_0avkweom00

A Burger King restaurant in Nebraska has had a message on its sign outside the restaurant go viral on social media after disgruntled staff spoke out.

The poster above the restaurant in the city of Lincoln read, “WE ALL QUIT” and “SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE”.

Former general manager Rachel Flores told ABC 8 News about the staff’s decision.

She said,  “They wanted to put up a sign to say, you know sorry there’s really not going to be anyone here.”

“Just kind of a laugh to upper management. That got put up yesterday before we opened, and I didn’t think anybody was going to notice it, because we did just one sign, and then it went pretty crazy on Facebook. I got a call from my upper management and they told me I needed to take it down.”

Ms Flores said that she had only been in the job since the beginning of the year due to the high level of staff turnover.

“They have gone through so many district managers since I’ve been GM,” she said. “No one has come to the store to help me out. They’re so in and out.”

Ms Flores was ultimately fired over the sign that went up over the weekend of 10 July. It is believed that the location is still open and struggling with low staffing levels.

According to the two former employees who spoke to ABC 8, there are similar problems to the ones they outlined at other branches of the burger chain across the city.

Currently, there is a national shortage of service workers as people have chosen either to leave the industry or don’t feel safe returning to crowded indoor spaces amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In June, the sector was down 2.2 million jobs as people are hesitant to return a job with such low pay and often no employer provided healthcare provision.

“We’ve been through a period of so much stress and uncertainty, and it’s made people really pause and consider what they want their lives to look like as things move back toward normal,” Alison Green, work blogger at Ask A Manager , told PBS News Hour .

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

187K+
Followers
91K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Post Covid#Lincoln#Abc 8 News#Gm#Pbs News Hour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Health
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Burger King
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

5 Major Fast-Food Chains Falling Out of Favor With Customers

While some restaurant chains managed to weather the pandemic quite successfully, finding new ways to grow and reach their customer base, for others, the year of unprecedented crisis exacerbated a downfall that was years in the making. The following brands have slowly been falling out of favor with customers for...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

27% Agree This Restaurant Has The Worst Onion Rings

Good onion rings can make or break a fast food restaurant experience. Too greasy and soggy, and these breaded and fried onions never make it to your mouth because you are too busy squeezing out every bit of oil before you could actually ever take a bite. Too cold? You might as well have skipped them all together. Not crispy and well-seasoned enough, and you will never order that chain's onion rings again.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

Mum keeps cupboard full of McDonald’s and junk food for years to prove it ‘never goes off’

A viral video has revealed how a woman has kept a cupboard full of junk food for two years... but not for snacking on.TikToker @elifgkandemir gave a tour of a cupboard that she claims belongs to her mum.The cupboard featured individual drawers that contained a huge array of processed food – everything from McDonald’s to doughnuts, to pix ‘n’ mix and pizza.According to the daughter, her mum is a nutritionist and, over the past two years, has been keeping the items in the cupboard to make the point that these types of food never go off. During the video,...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Sandwich At Subway According To Nearly 40% Of People

Subway is a fairly divisive restaurant as far as fast food chains go. Yes, there are hordes of people that turn up their noses at the thought of any kind of fast food, as well as the nutrition-obsessed who point out that no chain restaurants (or any restaurants) are quite as healthy as dining at home on plain steamed fish and broccoli. Among those who do eat fast food, however, Subway does have its fans, likely due to the fact that its sandwich selection is far wider than the menu options offered by most burger chains. What's more, the menu does offer some healthy options as long as you tell your sandwich artist to hold off on the creamy dressings and cheese and double down on the veggies.
RestaurantsPosted by
Daily Dot

Starbucks worker reveals what happens to food in the pastry case

A viral TikTok video shows a Starbucks worker revealing what happens to pastries and sandwiches in the food case. Filmed and posted by Kayla (@sussyp1x13) in late June, the video has over 470,000 views. “This is why I get so confused when customers want us to give them food out of the pastry case #barista #baristaproblems #starbucks,” she wrote in the caption.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Daily Dot

‘This situation was very heartbreaking’: ‘Ramen Racist’ yells anti-Asian slurs at employee closing restaurant

A viral Instagram video shows a bald “ramen racist” yelling anti-Asian slurs toward employees at a ramen restaurant in Florida. Footage of the incident was taken in front of the Ramen Lab Eatery, as one of the employees tells the three white men in the video, “I asked you nicely to leave; that’s about it.” The employees were closing the store for the night and appeared to be putting away the outdoor dining tables. The men were eating pizza at one of the tables when the employee asked them to take their meal elsewhere.
Restaurants101wkqx.com

25% of Americans Are No Longer Tipping at Sit-Down Restaurants

A new study from the fine folks at Bankrate shows that Americans are no longer tipping when they eat at restaurants. What the hell! The study shows that 75% of Americans are still tipping when they eat out, but what’s with a quarter of the country not giving back?. Only...
Restaurantswspa.com

‘Help Wanted’ sign gets creative for Upstate restaurant

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA)- Businesses across the country are facing staffing shortages and one restaurant in the Upstate is getting creative. One employee of the Waffle House​ on Boiling Springs Road says they’ve been dealing with having to take extra shifts and longer hours for months. Customers are noticing the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy