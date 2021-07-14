Cancel
Brad McClelland: Who is Love Island 2021 contestant?

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 10 days ago

Love Island is back on our screens for a brand new series, and there have already been plenty of twists and turns.

The ITV2 show has welcomed a load of new contestants to the Spanish villa in Mallorca.

One such singleton was Brad McClelland, a 26-year-old labourer from Northumberland, who coupled up with bombshell Lucinda .

Speaking about his decision to join the show, Brad said: “I want to date face-to-face, I like meeting people. Who wouldn’t want to be in a nice villa in a hot country for a while?”

Brad described himself as “easygoing” and “laidback”, and said that his colleagues would say he “[tries to] make as much money as I can by doing as little as possible”.

Brad, who lives with his nan and claimed to have never been on a date, enjoys going to the gym and is a coffee drinker.

His Instagram account can be found here , and you can find a rundown of the other contestants still in the competition here .

Unfortunately for Brad, he and partner Lucinda Strafford were voted as the least compatible couple by the public in Tuesday’s (13 July) episode.

This means they had to decide which of them was getting dumped from the villa, and who gets to stay on the show.

While Lucinda initially seemed on the verge of going with Brad, it was ultimately agreed that she would stay on.

“Obviously I’m gutted leaving, I’ve been here from the start,” Brad said as he made his exit. “Lucinda’s journey has been short, it’s only just beginning, so I’d feel selfish taking that from her. If she finds someone then great, if she doesn’t... she knows where I am.”

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm every day except Saturdays.

