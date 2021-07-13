Two injured after wrong-way crash on State Route 303 in Peoria

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(PEORIA, Ariz.) Two people were injured after a wrong-way crash in Peoria on Monday night, ABC 15 reported.

The crash happened on State Route 303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway around 8:50 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Safety.

A Nissan Sentra was allegedly driving north in the southbound lanes when it crashed into a Tesla.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the Peoria Police Department was looking for the wrong-way driver, a 78-year-old man, at the time of the crash. He reportedly had dementia.

Additional information on what led to the crash was not immediately available.