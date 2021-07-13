Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peoria, AZ

Two injured after wrong-way crash on State Route 303 in Peoria

Posted by 
PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=289drF_0avkwc3K00
(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(PEORIA, Ariz.) Two people were injured after a wrong-way crash in Peoria on Monday night, ABC 15 reported.

The crash happened on State Route 303 near Lake Pleasant Parkway around 8:50 p.m., according to the Arizona Department of Safety.

A Nissan Sentra was allegedly driving north in the southbound lanes when it crashed into a Tesla.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the Peoria Police Department was looking for the wrong-way driver, a 78-year-old man, at the time of the crash. He reportedly had dementia.

Additional information on what led to the crash was not immediately available.

Comments / 0

PHX Sun-Times

PHX Sun-Times

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

 https://twitter.com/PhoenixSunTimes
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Accidents
Peoria, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
Local
Arizona Traffic
State
Arizona State
Peoria, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Peoria, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#State Route 303#Abc 15
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Nissan
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Tesla
Related
Mesa, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Mesa man arrested in connection with January road-rage shooting

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images) (MESA, Ariz.) A Mesa man was arrested on suspicion of trying to ram into someone's car and shooting at it, among other crimes, azfamily reported. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said Adrian F. Gonzalez is the suspect in a road rage shooting that happened on the Loop 101 Freeway near Ray Road on Jan. 21.
Scottsdale, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Body pulled from canal in Scottsdale

(Scott Olson / Getty Images) (SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) Authorities are investigating after a person's body was found in a Scottsdale canal on Monday, ABC 15 reported. The Scottsdale Police Department said the body was found near Scottsdale and Camelback roads.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Shooting in Phoenix leaves one man dead

(Scott Olson / Getty Images) (PHOENIX) The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting early Thursday that left a man dead, ABC 15 reported. Authorities said officers responded to the area of Central Avenue and Elwood Street around 2 a.m. after getting reports of a shooting.
Glendale, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

None injured after police shooting in Glendale

(Scott Olson / Getty Images) (GLENDALE, Ariz.) The Glendale Police Department is investigating a shooting involving officers Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said no suspects or officers were hurt in the shooting, which happened near 82nd Avenue and Bethany Home Road just before 4 p.m.
Youngtown, AZPosted by
PHX Sun-Times

Man arrested after allegedly firing at MCSO deputy in Youngtown

(Sean Gallup / Getty Images) (YOUNGTOWN, Ariz.) A man suspected of shooting at a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested, according to a report from azfamily. James Crespo III, 46, allegedly was involved in a shooting with a deputy on Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 113th and Tennessee avenues in Youngtown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy