Virginia State

North Carolina nears peak for best states for business, but still chases Virginia

By David Purtell
Triangle Business Journal
 12 days ago
North Carolina has climbed near the top of CNBC's latest ranking of America's top states for business, but a familiar foe has claimed the top spot again.

Raleigh, NC
