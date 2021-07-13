North Carolina nears peak for best states for business, but still chases Virginia

A large part of North Carolina's history centers around barbecue and pork. The East and West were developed over hundreds of years in North Carolina. Different styles are characterized by different cuts of pork, preparation methods, and sauces. In the Lexington style or Piedmont style, only the pork shoulder is slow-cooked and pulled, and the barbecue sauce includes ketchup, vinegar, pepper, and various spices. Whole hogs are cooked low and slow, chopped, and topped with a vinegar and pepper sauce without any ketchup.
