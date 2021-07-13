Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

RTI Surgical, Exactech form partnership to develop biologic bone substitutes

By Chris Newmarker
massdevice.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRTI Surgical announced a long-term agreement with Exactech for the development and supply of biologic bone substitutes. The deal, announced today, includes RTI Surgical acquiring Exactech’s FDA-cleared Optecure demineralized bone matrix, used as a bone graft extender in the spine, pelvis, and extremities. RTI Surgical officials think Optecure will complement their portfolio of bone graft substitutes. RTI Surgical offers a portfolio of tissue-based, synthetic and metal implants to OEM customers.

www.massdevice.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darin Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rti Surgical#Biologic#Bone#Exactech#Oem#Rti Surgical#Montagu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
FDA
Related
Economyaithority.com

Advanced Data And Ncontracts Develop Strategic Partnership

More than 70 clients successfully migrated to new platform for verification services. Advanced Data Corporation (ADC), the leading provider of enhanced verification solutions to the mortgage industry, announced a strategic partnership with Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated risk management solutions for the financial services industry. The partnership is the result of Ncontracts scaling up operations on the back of its QuestSoft acquisition, in January 2021.
Businesszycrypto.com

Concordium Unveils Industry-Leading Partnership Programme For Global Developers

Concordium public blockchain has today announced a top-industry partnership program for worldwide developers. The Concordium Free & Open Grants Programme will be part of Concordium’s present commitment to building a reliable, and sustainable blockchain industry. With the program, any developer or tech project will have the opportunity to work alongside...
Economybeckersspine.com

Vivex Biologics launches bone graft substitutes

Vivex Biologics launched its Via Mend synthetic bone fillers, a line of bone graft substitutes, the company announced July 15. The bone graft substitutes come in the form of a bioactive implant and a moldable biocomposite putty. The bioactive strip implant is made of carbonate apatite bone mineral, purified collagen and bioactive glass. The putty can be molded when hydrated with autogenous bone marrow.
Economymassdevice.com

Vivasure Medical initiates development of sutureless venous closure device

Galway, Ireland-based Vivasure designed PerQseal Blue for sutureless and fully absorbable large-bore venous vessel closure following percutaneous cardiovascular procedures, including transcatheter mitral valve repair/replacement (TMVR) and transcatheter tricuspid valve repair/replacement (TTVR). According to a news release, the company based the PerQseal Blue on its PerQseal closure device that currently holds...
Campbell, CAmassdevice.com

Imperative Care raises $260M Series D for stroke care tech, acquires Truvic Medical

Campbell, Calif.-based Imperative Care had its funding led by D1 Capital Partners, with new investors HealthCor Investments and Innovatus Capital Partners also joining the round. In addition, existing investors Ally Bridge Group, Bain Capital Life Sciences, Ascension Ventures, Delos Capital, Rock Springs Capital and Amed Ventures participated. As a result...
Pasadena, CAmassdevice.com

Eli Lilly acquires glucose-sensing insulin developer Protomer Technologies

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announced today that it acquired peptide- and protein-engineering platform developer Protomer Technologies. Pasadena, Calif.-based Protomer Technologies develops next-generation protein therapeutics designed to identify and synthesize molecules that can sense glucose or other endogenous modulators of protein activity. Get the full story at our sister site, Drug Delivery...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

908 Devices And Transcenta's Joint Innovation Partnership Accelerates Biopharma Development

908 Devices (MASS) , a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced outcomes of its joint innovation partnership with Transcenta, a global biotherapeutics company. Transcenta has implemented 908 Devices' technologies within its Process and Product Development Center and Manufacturing Facility in Hangzhou, China to facilitate their biopharma analytical workflows across large molecule characterization and formulation process development.
ScienceGenomeWeb

Scale Biosciences, Still in Stealth Mode, to Develop Single-Cell, Spatial Biology Tech

NEW YORK – Scale Biosciences, a startup pursuing commercialization of technologies that increase the scale and throughput of single-cell and spatial biology experiments, has begun inching out into public view. The firm, which has not officially launched yet, plans to sell kits employing single-cell combinatorial indexing (sci) technology developed in the lab of University of Washington professor Jay Shendure, GenomeWeb has learned.
IndustryEurekAlert

Launch of UNITE4TB partnership marks a new era in Tuberculosis treatment development

To advance anti-tuberculosis (TB) science and enable the progression of new, safe, and affordable treatment solutions for TB patients worldwide, a new consortium of 30 partners from 13 countries has officially launched. The 7-year, €185 million project called UNITE4TB, aims to accelerate and improve the clinical evaluation of combinations of existing and novel drugs, with the goal of developing new and highly active TB treatment regimens for drug-resistant and -sensitive TB.
Healthmassdevice.com

CoapTech wins CE mark for ultrasound gastrostomy system

CoapTech announced today that it received CE mark approval and an approved CPT procedure code for its PUMA-G ultrasound gastrostomy system. Baltimore-based CoapTech’s PUMA platform consists of minimally invasive devices designed to enable ultrasound for use in procedures in hollow organs of the body in which it was previously impossible or unsafe to do so, according to a news release.
Businessmassdevice.com

Stryker launches humeral system as part of new portfolio

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced today that it launched the Perform humeral stem as part of its newly introduced Tornier shoulder arthroplasty portfolio. Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Stryker designed its Tornier Perform humeral stem for use in anatomic, reverse and hemiarthroplasty of the shoulder to allow for conversion from an anatomic to a reverse shoulder prosthesis in the case of revision, according to a news release.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

Dental Practice Management Software Market to Grow by 10.5% CAGR Between 2017 – 2025

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc., “Dental Practice Management Software Market (By Application (Scheduling, Payment Processing, Patient Communication, Insurance Management, Invoice/Billing, and Other Applications), By Mode of Deployment (On-premise Software Solutions and Cloud-based Software Solutions), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, and Middle-East and Africa)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, the global dental practice management software market is expected to witness a double digit CAGR during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

Hyperin protects against LPS-induced acute kidney injury by inhibiting TLR4 and NLRP3 signaling pathways.

Gong Chunzhi, Li Zunfeng, Qin Chengwei, Bu Xiangmei, Yu Jingui. Hyperin is a flavonoid compound derived from Ericaceae, Guttifera, and Celastraceae that has been shown to have various biological effects, such as anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant effects. However, there is no evidence to show the protective effects of hyperin on lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced acute kidney injury (AKI). Therefore, we investigated the protective effects and mechanism of hyperin on LPS-induced AKI in mice. The levels of TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β were tested by ELISA. The effects of hyperin on blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and serum creatinine were also detected. In addition, the expression of TLR4, NF-κB, and NLRP3 were detected by western blot analysis. The results showed that hyperin significantly inhibited LPS-induced TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-1β production. The levels of BUN and creatinine were also suppressed by hyperin. Furthermore, LPS-induced TLR4 expression and NF-κB activation were also inhibited by hyperin. In addition, treatment of hyperin dose-dependently inhibited LPS-induced NLRP3 signaling pathway. In conclusion, the results showed that hyperin inhibited LPS-induced inflammatory response by inhibiting TLR4 and NLRP3 signaling pathways. Hyperin has potential application prospects in the treatment of sepsis-induced AKI.
Marketsbostonnews.net

Knee Reconstruction Devices Market Research Report (2018- 2026): Rising technological advancements of Knee Reconstruction in Treating Musculoskeletal Disorder Will boost the Market Growth | DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Knee Reconstruction Devices Market Insight provides the current and forecast market of the Knee Reconstruction Devices market, individual market shares of the devices, upcoming innovation in the devices, challenges, and drivers and comprises market trends and key competitors in the Knee Reconstruction Devices market in the 7MM (the US, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Germany, France, and Spain) and Japan).
Marketsbiospace.com

Stem Cell Assay Market Survey | Current Scenario Detailed Analysis

Stem cell assay refers to the procedure of measuring the potency of antineoplastic drugs, on the basis of their capability of retarding the growth of human tumor cells. The assay consists of qualitative or quantitative analysis or testing of affected tissues and tumors, wherein their toxicity, impurity, and other aspects are studied.
Medical & Biotechhoustonmirror.com

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market worth $96.0 billion by 2025

According to the new market research report "In-Vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Instrument, Kits), Technology (Immunoassay, MDx, Hematology, Urinalysis), Application (Diabetes, Oncology, Cardiology, Nephrology, Infectious Diseases) End User (Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets. , the global IVD Market size is projected to reach USD...
Healthmiamivalleytoday.com

Premier Health expands SCOUT® system to UVMC

TROY — The SCOUT® wire-free radar localization system, which can improve precision and ease some of the anxiety of breast cancer surgery, is now in use at Upper Valley Medical Center. Premier Health already employs this advanced technology for patients at Atrium Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, and Miami...

Comments / 0

Community Policy