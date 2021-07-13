Cancel
Adam Tulloch Drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers

By Christopher Hall
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07D4Pn_0avkveqz00

The Los Angeles Dodgers select West Virginia starting pitcher Adam Tulloch in the 17th round (522 overall) of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft.

Tulloch recently joined the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League. In three games, including one start, he has tossed 11 scoreless innings and has registered 16 strikeouts, 14 of which have come in the last two outings.

The last time Tulloch toed the rubber, he finished out the final four innings, striking out eight, and picked up his first save on the season.

The junior wrapped up his first season as a Mountaineer with an ERA of 6.27 with 52 strikeouts in 37.1 innings. His first seven appearances on the year were starts before being moved to the bullpen.

As a freshman, Tulloch held a 6-2 with a 2.42 ERA in 48.1 innings pitched and 64 K’s on the season with Wingate before transferring to College of Central Florida, where he appeared in six games, including five starts, finishing with an 0-1 record and 2.88 ERA in a shortened season due to COVID-19.

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

