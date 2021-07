When Hannah Waddingham signed on to play Ted Lasso’s Rebecca Welton, the glamorous owner of AFC Richmond hellbent on getting revenge on her ex-husband, she had no idea what was in store for her character—or anyone else on the show, for that matter. “No clue past the pilot, and I'm not exaggerating,” she says. But the strength of the episode’s script, and a little faith in co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis, were all she needed to say yes. “Without seeing anything else, I knew there was potential,” she tells T&C. “I read that script and thought, ‘Okay, there's no way that this character is going to be anything like I think she is.’”