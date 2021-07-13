How to Watch ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ at Home

Space Jam: A New Legacy director Malcolm D. Lee was trying to get a video game feel for the upcoming movie. He and some of the cast sat down with SLAM to talk about the Serververse and the battle on the hardwood. LeBron James’ feature has become widely discussed on social media and the scope of this project can’t be understated. Warner Bros. is letting this creative team harness an unprecedented amount of properties to populate those stands for the new Space Jam. “For me, it was like, Let’s have as much of a technical and fun video game experience,” Lee told the publication. “I wanted to make it a very immersive experience, you know, as if we were all at the game as audience members.” The director also had a hysterical story about his star channeling video games for his performance.