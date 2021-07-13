Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

How to Watch ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ at Home

By Jeremy Mathai
/Film
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavigating these unusual times can be strange and unpredictable and even a little scary… and that’s just considering the notion that Space Jam: A New Legacy is actually set to invade our big screens and living rooms very soon. That’s right, my generation of fellow Millennials has singlehandedly boosted the original 1996 Space Jam into rarified, nostalgia-bound territory and that obsession-bordering-on-pathology isn’t going away anytime soon (for better or worse). So let’s make the most of it!

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Zendaya
Person
Ryan Coogler
Person
Don Cheadle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Jam#The Jam#New Legacy#K Ultra Hd#Hdr#Dolby#A I#Looney Tunes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
Country
Netherlands
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Space Jam A New Legacy Director Says Film Strived For A “Video Game Experience”

Space Jam: A New Legacy director Malcolm D. Lee was trying to get a video game feel for the upcoming movie. He and some of the cast sat down with SLAM to talk about the Serververse and the battle on the hardwood. LeBron James’ feature has become widely discussed on social media and the scope of this project can’t be understated. Warner Bros. is letting this creative team harness an unprecedented amount of properties to populate those stands for the new Space Jam. “For me, it was like, Let’s have as much of a technical and fun video game experience,” Lee told the publication. “I wanted to make it a very immersive experience, you know, as if we were all at the game as audience members.” The director also had a hysterical story about his star channeling video games for his performance.
MoviesPosted by
BroBible

LeBron’s ‘Space Jam’ Is Getting Crushed By Critics For Essentially Being A Giant Commercial

[caption id="attachment_23165014" align="alignnone" width="650" caption="" credit="Warner Bros." credit_src=""]. Woof. I mean... who could've seen this one coming, huh?! Certainly not literally every single human being that doesn't work at Warner Bros. -- that's who. Space Jam: A New Legacy was dead-on-arrival and everyone, except those who actually decided to make the movie, knew it from the moment it started to really come together back in 2018. Now, here we are three years later and the reviews/reactions to the "film" have hit the internet, and folks, they ain't pretty.
Moviestheaureview.com

Film Review: Space Jam: A New Legacy makes a few neat shots in its attempt to continually slam dunk

Whilst subtitling the film “A New Legacy” seems a bit too confident for the team behind this Space Jam sequel, it’s arguably not straying too far from the truth in relation to its selected talent. Whilst the original film received a mixed reception upon its release in 1996, it made considerable bank and has, in the 25 years since, earned feedback of a more positive nature. Similarly, if anyone was going to be considered a “legacy” in the same vein as Michael Jordan, it’s LeBron James.
Movies959theriver.com

Everything Wrong with “Space Jam 2”, According to the Director of the Original

We took our kids to see the new Space Jam 2 last week! My personal review…I didn’t LOVE it. The final basketball game was fun, but the hour that it took to get there wasn’t doin’ it for me. Now, to be fair, I wasn’t expecting much,. other than keeping my kids entertained for a while, which it did! So that made me happy.
TV & VideosCollider

Don Cheadle on ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ and the Status of His Marvel Disney+ Series 'Armor Wars'

With director Malcolm D. Lee’s Space Jam: A New Legacy opening in theaters this Friday and also streaming on HBO Max, I recently spoke with Don Cheadle about being part of the Space Jam sequel. During the fun interview, Cheadle talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of Space Jam 2, what he did with the sneakers Lebron James gave him, how a lot of people wanted to visit him while they were filming, his Hot Toys/Sideshow Collectibles War Machine figure, and more.
Moviesgeekculture.co

Geek Review – Space Jam: A New Legacy

In 1996, Warner Bros released Space Jam, a revolutionary film that combined live-action with animated characters, featuring iconic basketball player Michael Jordan and the ever-so-popular and nostalgic Looney Tunes. That magic was hard to catch but 25 years later, the studios are bringing it all back with Space Jam: A...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Star Gabriel Iglesias Speaks out on Speedy Gonzales Controversy (Exclusive)

Space Jam: A New Legacy is about to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max July 16, but while fans can't wait to see LeBron James lead a new adventure with the Looney Tunes following Michael Jordan's 1996 Space Jam release, there have been a few raised eyebrows this time. Comedian and actor Gabriel Iglesias took on the role of Speedy Gonzales in this chapter, but fans aren't so quick to forget the headlines the longtime cartoon character made ahead of 2020's woke conversations involving police brutality and race equality. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Iglesias explained why he was excited to take on the iconic role ahead of the film's release despite what some might think of the character.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Space Jam: A New Legacy surpasses Black Widow’s blockbuster

Space Jam: A New Legacy grossed $31.7 million at the box office on its weekend of release, surpassing Black Widow’s $26.3 million box office record, and topped the list of top-grossing films for the week of its release. of THR According to the news, the sequel to Space Jam, released...
MoviesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Space Jam: A New Legacy Is a Mess of IP, Flat Jokes and Cringe-Worthy Performances

And after having watched this animated/live-action hybrid work (not unlike the 1996 original Space Jam), I’m wondering if some of those writers were Warner Bros. corporate plants who made sure to cram in as much WB IP as they possibly could, which leads to some truly awkward moments and cameos in the film. From director Malcolm D. Lee (The Best Man, Girls Trip, Night School), the new Space Jam stars LeBron James as a version of himself trying to raise two boys, including a younger son Dom (Cedric Joe), who isn’t as interested in being a great ball player like his father and is far more interested in designing video games and attending a video game conference the same week as his basketball camp. LeBron is hard on his son, but wife Kamiyah (Sonequa Martin-Green) encourages her husband to encourage the boy no matter what his interests are.
Movieschatsports.com

How we finally got the 'Space Jam' sequel we deserve, 25 years later

On Friday, the most highly anticipated film of a sports-movie-deprived generation, er -- the summer, "Space Jam: A New Legacy," starring four-time NBA champion LeBron James, has its worldwide premiere. If you had told the creators of the OG "Space Jam" -- the first movie to be shot in a...
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

Is the original ‘Space Jam’ good?

There’s so much “Space Jam” hype this weekend because “Space Jam: A New Legacy” — which stars NBA legend LeBron James and the Looney Tunes — is available for everyone to watch in theaters and on HBO Max. Naturally, the film will draw comparisons to the original “Space Jam,” which...
Movieskentlive.news

When did Space Jam first come out and where are the cast now?

It’s been 25years since Space Jam first hit our screens. The animated cult classic which came out in 1996 was the first movie produced by the Warner Bros Feature Animation team. Many 90’s kids will have fond memories of going to see it in the cinema, watching two of the...
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Premieres: The game of the year is played in “Space Jam: New Legends”

Among the premieres this weekend, Space Jam: New Legends he is as king as his protagonist, the basketball player Lebron James. This month’s premiere par excellence has not convinced international critics too much. However, both the Lakers player and the director of the film responded a few days ago to that specialized press that did not like the return of Space Jam. The rest of the billboard includes several films of Spanish and French production and also a horror remake: Wrong Turn.
TV & VideosFast Company

The 11 Looney Tunes shorts you need to watch before ‘Space Jam’

In 1997, when Space Jam premiered, Michael Jordan was an international star of unparalleled proportions. But you know what? So were his costars, the Looney Tunes. While they were first created by Warner Bros. between the 1930s and ’50s, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the rest of the ensemble of zany cartoon animals were celebrating a new golden age of popularity in the 1990s. Driven by an unexpected comeback in streetwear, the mainstream public (not just children!) began wearing clothing and accessories with Marvin the Martian or the Tasmanian Devil on them.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ Dunks On The Original, Adding Heart & Actual Acting To The Franchise [Review]

1996 was a weird time, man. The omnipresent nature of corporations and big business seems almost suffocating in 2021, but 25 years ago, Warner Bros. boldly decided that it didn’t need anything more than a couple of hot brands to sell a movie, jamming Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny together in “Space Jam.” Turns out the studio was right, too, and despite a threadbare plot and a star that couldn’t act his way out of a paper bag, the film tripled its budget and paved the way for a merchandising bonanza that almost certainly dusted the box office take.

Comments / 0

Community Policy