Sororities issue interim requirements for social events with fraternities, full list still pending

By Kyle Mullins
Dartmouth
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA list of rules is being created in response to allegations of sexual misconduct in Greek spaces. As nighttime parties return to Webster Avenue, Dartmouth’s eight sororities have issued a list of interim requirements for social gatherings held in conjunction with fraternities, effective as of July 8. The short, partially redacted list of four rules, which was sent to fraternities over the past week, was obtained by The Dartmouth, and its authenticity was confirmed by Inter-Sorority Council president Molly Katarincic ’22.

