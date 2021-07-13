The Truth About Terri Irwin And Russell Crowe's Relationship
While they're both warriors in their own way, this wildlife activist and "Gladiator" have long shown public affection, despite coming from different worlds. On June 12, Terri Irwin thanked Russell Crowe on Twitter for a "life saving" donation he made to Australia Zoo, which saw an injured kookaburra Archie return to the wild. She wrote, "Thank you @russellcrowe for donating the funds to purchase this life-saving endoscope. Archie really appreciated it!"www.nickiswift.com
