The Truth About Terri Irwin And Russell Crowe's Relationship

By Hayley Peppin
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While they're both warriors in their own way, this wildlife activist and "Gladiator" have long shown public affection, despite coming from different worlds. On June 12, Terri Irwin thanked Russell Crowe on Twitter for a "life saving" donation he made to Australia Zoo, which saw an injured kookaburra Archie return to the wild. She wrote, "Thank you @russellcrowe for donating the funds to purchase this life-saving endoscope. Archie really appreciated it!"

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

