The Truth About Terri Irwin And Russell Crowe's Relationship

Tennyson Crowe is looking more like his father, Russell Crowe, than ever in new photos shared by mom Danielle Spencer to celebrate his 15th birthday. Tennyson Spencer Crowe, 15, really is his father’s mini-me! The youngest son of Russell Crowe, 57, and Danielle Spencer, 52, couldn’t look more similar to the Gladiator actor in new photos shared by Danielle on Wednesday, July 7. Danielle’s Instagram post celebrated Tennyson on his 15th birthday with both throwback photos and new photos of the teen, who is a true look-a-like of Russell. “It’s my youngest son’s birthday today, he is 15! Can’t believe it.. Happy Birthday Tennyson! Love you,” Danielle wrote in her post.