Nicole Brisson’s Brezza Brings a Fresh Breeze of Coastal Italian Fare to Resorts World

There have been several significant changes at Veuve Clicquot over the past decade, from the introduction of a new cuvée (Extra Brut Extra Old) to a restyling of their two most famous wines, the Yellow Label and their prestige cuvée, La Grande Dame. But perhaps the most recent noteworthy news took place when Didier Mariotti was named the new cellar master at the beginning of 2020, upon the departure of Dominique Demarville, who had held that position at Veuve Clicquot since 2006.