Nicole Brisson’s Brezza Brings a Fresh Breeze of Coastal Italian Fare to Resorts World
One of the city’s favorite chefs gets a restaurant to call her own on the Las Vegas Strip. Nicole Brisson, a James Beard Foundation semifinalist for Best Chef Southwest in 2020, teamed up with Jason Rocheleau, who worked at Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group and Mina Group, to open Brezza at Resorts World. The coastal Italian restaurant sits in the District, the 70,000-square-foot shopping center at the front of the resort facing Las Vegas Boulevard.vegas.eater.com
