Damien Chazelle 1920s Hollywood Drama ‘Babylon’ Adds Jean Smart to the Already Stacked Cast
Let’s call it the Smart-aissance. Jean Smart, absolute acting queen, has been cast in yet another major project. After winning a Critic’s Choice Award for her turn in Watchmen and her recent Emmy nominations for the hilarious Hacks and the chilling Mare of Easttown, everything is coming up Smart. Now, she’s the latest to join the absolutely stacked cast of Paramount’s 1920’s movie, Babylon.www.slashfilm.com
