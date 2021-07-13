Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Damien Chazelle 1920s Hollywood Drama ‘Babylon’ Adds Jean Smart to the Already Stacked Cast

By Danielle Ryan
/Film
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s call it the Smart-aissance. Jean Smart, absolute acting queen, has been cast in yet another major project. After winning a Critic’s Choice Award for her turn in Watchmen and her recent Emmy nominations for the hilarious Hacks and the chilling Mare of Easttown, everything is coming up Smart. Now, she’s the latest to join the absolutely stacked cast of Paramount’s 1920’s movie, Babylon.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Lukas Haas
Person
Spike Jonze
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
Samara Weaving
Person
Phoebe Tonkin
Person
Damon Gupton
Person
Eric Roberts
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Damien Chazelle
Person
Max Minghella
Person
Jovan Adepo
Person
Olivia Wilde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood#1920s#Babylon#Paramount#Mgm#Hbo#Fx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesMovieWeb

Crime Story Trailer: Jaws Star Richard Dreyfuss Goes Full Liam Neeson

Academy Award winner Richard Dreyfuss is one man, all revenge in the newly released trailer for Paramount's upcoming thriller Crime Story. Much like Liam Neeson before him, Dreyfuss will prove to be an unexpected threat as he punches and shoots his way through the bad guys foolish enough to slither their way into his now-peaceful life.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Victoria Justice, Joel McHale Starring in Comedy 'California King' (EXCLUSIVE)

Victoria Justice and Joel McHale have joined the cast of “California King,” a comedy that mixes together a story of friendship, mattresses and a kidnapping gone terribly wrong. The Glickmania, Bombo and Vanishing Angle film is the feature directorial and writing debut of Eli Stern. It co-stars Travis Bennett (“Dave”) and Jimmy Tatro (“Home Economics”).
Moviesarcamax.com

Jean Smart has the Emmy golden touch, nominated for both 'Mare of Easttown,' 'Hacks'

There were a couple of Smart contenders among the list of 2021 Emmy nominees. The talents of Jean Smart have been celebrated before with Emmy nominations and wins throughout her long career. But her stellar performances this year in two back-to-back hits, “Mare of Easttown” and “Hacks,” have helped the 69-year-old actress earn her first Emmy nominations double.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Lucifer' Actress Lands Big Movie Role as Season 6 Finishes Production

Lucifer just premiered the rest of its fifth season on Netflix, and Season 6 has already wrapped filming. In fact, actors are even doing their post-production voicework to put the finishing touches on their performances in what is the show's final season. With the cast now moving on from Lucifer, one actress has already landed on her feet. Inbar Lavi, who plays Eve on the Netflix dramedy, has joined the cast of Vronika, a new psychological thriller film.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

Corinne Foxx Joins Kat Denning Hulu Comedy Series ‘Dollface’

Beat Shazam DJ Corinne Foxx has landed a key recurring role in Kat Dennings‘ Hulu comedy series, Dollface, which is set to return next year. Dollface revolves around Jules (Dennings), a young woman who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination to literally and metaphorically re-enter the world of women and rekindle the female friendships she left behind.
Movies/Film

HBO Max’s Sci-fi Rom-com ‘Moonshot’ Adds Zach Braff as an Elon Musk-Type

Zach Braff is quite simply doing it all these days. The popular Scrubs actor pivoted to the director’s chair a few years back with the family comedy Going in Style and even helmed an episode of the hit show Ted Lasso (for which he recently received an Emmy nomination). Now, he’s set to get right back on the other side of the camera again for the upcoming HBO Max film, Moonshot.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Indiana Jones 5 adds another Hollywood star to its cast

The one who is perhaps the most famous Spanish actor in the world will be in the cast of Indiana Jones 5, accompanying Harrison Ford. Indiana Jones is one of the most recognized sagas of all time. Under the seal of Lucasfilm, the stories of the mythical archaeologist have become one of the most loved by critics and the public. For this reason, the cast of each of the films has been designed with great care and suspicion, trying to find celebrities worthy of inclusion. Now, in the recording of the fifth part, there is no exception to this concern.
Movies/Film

New ‘Star Trek’ Movie Coming From ‘WandaVision’ Director Matt Shakman

Hot on the heels of the news that WandaVision scored a whopping 23 Emmy nominations comes a little piece of info that may be of interest to Star Trek fans. Paramount Pictures and J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions have reportedly beamed up Matt Shakman, who helmed all eight episodes of WandaVision, to direct the next Star Trek movie.
Movies/Film

‘L.A. Confidential’ Sequel Starring Guy Pearce, Russell Crowe and Chadwick Boseman Was Rejected by Warner Bros.

L.A. Confidential is one of the best American movies of the 1990s, and it looks like it almost had itself a sequel. Brian Helgeland, who co-wrote the script with director Curtis Hanson, recently revealed that he and L.A. Confidential book author James Ellroy came up with a movie sequel idea and even had a cast lined up, including Guy Pearce and Russell Crowe reprising their roles from the first film, and Chadwick Boseman playing a young cop. In the end, studio Warner Bros. passed on the idea, and I bet they really feel like dopes about that now.
MoviesE! Online

See Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund & More In Heartbreaking Modern Love Season 2 Trailer

Watch: "GoT" Stars Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Welcome Baby Boy. They say each love story is truly unique. Critically-acclaimed anthology series Modern Love returns to Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 13 with a new star-studded cast—including plenty of our celeb crushes. Kit Harington woos Lucy Boynton while on a cross-country train ride in Ireland, and Garrett Hedlund and Anna Paquin spark a romance onscreen. Meanwhile, Minnie Driver gives a heartbreaking performance as a woman who lost the love of her life.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Trailer for Alicia Vikander's Intense-Looking Drama BLUE BAYOU

Focus Features has released a trailer for its upcoming film Blue Bayou, which comes from writer and director Justin Chon (Gook and Ms. Purple), and it stars the talented Alicia Vikander. Blue Bayou tells the moving and timely story of “a uniquely American family fighting for their future. Antonio LeBlanc...
MoviesVulture

We Have a Stacked We Have a Ghost Cast

Call it Ernest the Social-Media-Friendly Ghost. The new film by Happy Death Day and Freaky director Christopher Landon, about a man who goes viral for having a ghost in his home, has started shooting with a stacked cast. Stars in the Netflix film include Stranger Things and Black Widow’s David Harbour, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie, icon and The White Lotus’s Jennifer Coolidge, and comedian and Army of the Dead’s Tig Notaro, according to The Hollywood Reporter, although their roles are currently unannounced. Landon also wrote the screenplay for the film, adapted from the Geoff Manaugh short story “Ernest,” which takes a turn after the main character, Kevin, begins to look into his ghost Ernest’s past. Landon tweeted a photo from his first day on set on July 19 and dismissed speculation that the new project would be a horror movie. (THR calls it a “family adventure.”) No, it sounds like the scariest thing about this project could be the amount of talent involved.
Movies/Film

AppleTV+ is Getting Into Business With ‘The Big Short’ Director Adam McKay

The proliferation of streaming services has made it so that companies like Apple need to compete aggressively. Apple TV+ has already wooed some serious talent lining up the next Martin Scorsese film, Killers of the Flower Moon, as well as the next Joel Coen film, The Tragedy of Macbeth. Now it’s getting into the Adam McKay business, as well.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Kindred’: Janicza Bravo To Direct, Newcomer Mallori Johnson To Star In FX Pilot Based On Octavia E. Butler Novel

Zola helmer Janicza Bravo has been tapped to direct and executive produce FX pilot Kindred, an adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s influential novel, with newcomer Mallori Johnson set to star. The project hails from writer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins (Watchmen), Courtney Lee-Mitchell (The Reluctant Fundamentalist), Darren Aronofsky and his Protozoa Pictures (Black Swan, The Wrestler), Joe Weisberg (The Americans) and Joel Fields (Fosse/Verdon). FX Productions is the studio. Production is scheduled to begin in September.
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

Adria Arjona, Carrie Brownstein, Jerrod Carmichael Among Five Cast in Alicia Vikander HBO Limited Series ‘Irma Vep’

HBO has added five actors to star alongside Alicia Vikander in the upcoming series “Irma Vep,” Variety has learned. Adria Arjona (“6 Underground,” “True Detective”), Carrie Brownstein (“Portlandia,” “Transparent”), Jerrod Carmichael (“The Carmichael Show,” “Ramy”), Fala Chen (“The Undoing,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), and Devon Ross will all star alongside Vikander in the limited series. In the show, Mira (Vikander) is an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup. She comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic, “Les Vampires.” Set against the backdrop of a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy