Paris Hilton is Getting a Netflix Cooking Show and We’d Be Lying if We Said We Weren’t Intrigued

By Shania Russell
/Film
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Hilton and Netflix are teaming up in the kitchen, with a promise to serve us something extra delicious. The hotel heiress and star of The Simple Life will be learning her way around the kitchen while on camera. Her new show, Cooking With Paris is all about Hilton showing off her culinary expertise (or lack thereof), with a little from her celebrity friends. Hilton may not be an expert chef — the show involves her learning basics like sauteing, searing and zesting — but that’s exactly where the fun comes in. Hilton is a trained entertainer and will spice things up with humor and personality.

