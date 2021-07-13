Paris Hilton is Getting a Netflix Cooking Show and We’d Be Lying if We Said We Weren’t Intrigued

Many celebrities are big fans of Disney, but there are only a few that Disney has used as inspiration to create their own characters. Paris Hilton is a big Disney fan, even though it may not seem as apparent at first. The model, DJ, and TV personality visits the theme parks very often, and when she is not at Disney World or Disneyland, she still has a piece of Disney with her as she named her dog Tinker Bell! Hilton has even confessed that she will go to far lengths to ensure she enjoys her day at the parks by entering with a full incognito prosthetics look to avoid being recognized.