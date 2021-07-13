Cancel
Route 15 North fully reopened.

crimewatchpa.com
 14 days ago

All lanes are re-opened for travel. Traffic congestion may still be present for a while due to backlogs.

york.crimewatchpa.com

Trafficcrimewatchpa.com

Vehicle Accident - Roadway Closure

Please avoid the area of Lincoln Way East at Fifth Ave due to a vehicle accident resulting in a roadway closure.
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Active Fire Scene

Please avoid the area of Stouffer Ave between Stanley Ave and Brandon Drive due to an active fire scene.
Doylestown, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Found Motorized Wheel Chair

The Doylestown Township Police Department is attempting to locate the owner of a blue and black motorized wheel chair that was found unattended and without power on the walking path on Sauerman Road near Turk Road. Please call 215-348-4201 if you are the owner so we can return your property. Reference case number 21-004798.
Crawford County, PATitusville Herald

North Perry Street Bridge reopening rescheduled

OIL CITY – The reopening of the North Perry Street (State Route 2031) Bridge over Thompson Run in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County has been rescheduled. The bridge, which is undergoing a rehabilitation, is expected to reopen on July 23, 2021. A detour is posted using Thompson Run Road, and...
Warwick Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Bad checks (M)

NLCRPD filed charges on Amy Kristina Diem, of Lititz, for misdemeanor bad checks and 2-count of summary bad checks after a report was filed by Members 1st Federal Credit Union, 901 Lititz Pike in Warwick Township. On 3 separate occasions Amy presented checks from herself to the bank and accepted...
Williamsport, PAcrimewatchpa.com

WBP Inc# 21-06689 - Shots Fired - 400 Block High Street

On July 13, 2021 around 2:00am Williamsport Police units responded to the 400 block of High Street for a report of shots fired. Through investigation officers confirmed multiple shots were fired and collected evidence from the scene. As of this time there is no known damage or victims reported. This...
Concord, VAwfxrtv.com

UPDATE: Route 460 reopens after earlier crash near Concord

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Drivers on Route 460 east of Lynchburg are stuck in traffic. All eastbound and westbound lanes are shut down in the area around Concord. WFXR News has not been able to confirm the specific cause of the backup but drivers heading in that direction are being urged to find another route.
Trafficwhbc.com

ODOT: Damaged Route 30 Bridge Could Reopen in Three Weeks

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Westbound Route 30 bridge over Genoa Avenue SW in Perry Township could reopen around August 10. That would be ahead of schedule. ODOT says work on straightening the two steel beams is nearly complete, with some epoxy and other work still required.
Palmyra, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Warrant - State Parole Violation

On 7/11/2021 at approximately 1016 hours, Palmyra Police stopped a vehicle in the 1st block of South Franklin Street. One of the occupants in that vehicle was identified as David Cuttino. Cuttino showed being wanted by State Parole for absconding. He was then arrested for his warrant and...
Shillington, PAReading Eagle

Route 724 in Shillington reopened after lengthy closure [Update]

Route 724 in Shillington was closed Tuesday for at least 11 hours between Waverly Street and Mifflin Boulevard while a PPL Electric Utilities crew replaced a pole that was struck by an SUV. Shillington police said the one-vehicle crash happened about 4:15 a.m. when an SUV driven by Joshua Garman,...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

CC 2702 A1 Simple Assault (M2)

On 07/08/2021 City of Bradford Police responded to 7 Pike Street for a domestic dispute in progress, Upon arrival Officer found one family member and adult male with a serious hand injury that required EMS to come to the scene and transport that individual. Officer learned the victim had been...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

(1 count) Possession of Marijuana (M)

On 5/24/2021, at approximately 1035 hours, Rosario-Martinez was stopped for a traffic violation and subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. After receiving the toxicology report, Jaime Alejandro Rosario-Martinez was charged with 3 counts of DUI, 1 count of Possession of a Small Amount of...
Ambler, PAcrimewatchpa.com

780-113(a)(32) Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

The Ambler Borough Police Department has an active narcotics warrant for Ellen Condi. Condi's whereabouts are unknown at this time. Anyone that has information on Condi is asked to contact Officer John Konway #215-643-6444.
Pequea, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Theft of Catalytic Converters

The Pequea Township Police Department is investigating the theft of Catalytic Converters from several area businesses that occurred during the overnight hours of 7/9/14 into 7/10/14. Two vehicles at a Contractor Business on Brooks Ave. and a vehicle on Herrville Rd. had their Catalytic Converters removed. Anyone with information is asked to contact the PTPD.
Lower Paxton Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

(1) count of Burglary (F1);(1) count of Terroristic Threats (M1)

The Lower Paxton Township Police Department is seeking assistance in locating the current whereabouts of Gary Angelo Williams. Anyone with information should please contact Det. Dan Smeck at 717-554-1341 or submit an anonymous tip. (1) count of Burglary (F1);(1) count of Terroristic Threats (M1)
Bloomsburg, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Fuel On Robbery

On July 13, 2021 at approximately 2250 hours, the Bloomsburg Police Department was dispatched to the Fuel On gas station, 711 Market Street, for an armed robbery. The actor produced a firearm and demanded money from the clerk. The actor fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. The actor is described as a white male, approximately 5'8, wearing all black clothing, gloves and a ski mask. Anyone with information contact Sgt. Rogutski at 570-784-4155 ext. 169 or submit a tip on CrimeWatch.
Lititz, PAcrimewatchpa.com

LBPD Releases Q2 of 2021 Data Related to Bias-Based Policing Prohibition

LITITZ BOROUGH - The LBPD is releasing the agency review of data for Q2 of 2021 related to agency traffic citations and criminal arrests. The LBPD is required to perform this review annually to comply with the Accreditation standard related to the prohibition of bias-based policing. The LBPD elects to conduct this review more-frequently, on a quarterly basis, and also elects to release this data for public inspection on the agency webpage.

