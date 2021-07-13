M. Night Shyamalan’s Superhero Masterpiece ‘Unbreakable’ Coming to 4K For the First Time This September
Unbreakable, one of M. Night Shyamalan‘s best movies, is finally headed to 4K this September. Before Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy made superheroes “realistic,” Shyamalan’s movie treated comic book heroes like the real-world versions of mythological figures in stories passed down through centuries. The end result was a film no one really saw coming after The Sixth Sense.www.slashfilm.com
