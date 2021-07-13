‘Behind the Attraction’ Trailer: Go Behind the Scenes of Some of the Greatest Theme Park Rides of All Time

The Parks, Experiences, And Products division of the Walt Disney Company has had an incredibly tough go of things for the last year or so. When the pandemic shut down the theme parks across the world, nobody was quite sure what that meant for the division, and eventually, we did see significant layoffs within Disney, including inside Walt Disney Imagineering, the department tasked with creating all the incredible attractions we love. Now, many of those people just got hit with another major bombshell as it's been announced that a large portion of the entire division, including Imagineering, s being moved to a new Disney campus being built in Florida.