‘Behind the Attraction’ Trailer: Go Behind the Scenes of Some of the Greatest Theme Park Rides of All Time

By Josh Spiegel
/Film
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 2021 is a good month for the Disney theme parks. Not only is the original theme park, Disneyland, celebrating its anniversary on July 17, and not only is the big new blockbuster Jungle Cruise arriving in theaters and on Disney+ on July 30, but there’s a new Disney+ series all about Disney’s theme-park attractions coming too. And Behind the Attraction is now offering a trailer-sized glimpse at what its 10 episodes have in store for viewers in just over a week.

www.slashfilm.com

