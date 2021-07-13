Cancel
EUR/USD drops to multi-month lows below 1.1800 as USD regathers strength

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUR/USD came under bearish pressure in late American session. US Dollar Index climbs above 92.70 on rising US Treasury bond yields. Annual CPI in US jumped to 5.4% in June. The EUR/USD pair dropped below 1.1800 in the early American session following the US inflation report but managed to stage a recovery toward 1.1840. With the greenback regaining its strength in the last hour, the pair turned south once again and was last seen trading at its lowest level since early April, losing 0.66% on the day at 1.1782.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Jerome Powell
