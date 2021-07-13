Netflix Will Remain the Streaming Home for Universal and DreamWorks Animated Films (After They Hit Peacock)
For years now, Netflix has been the streaming home for Illumination Entertainment’s films, which are distributed by Universal Pictures. That deal will remain in place even longer as Netflix and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group have struck a new multi-year deal to be the exclusive streaming home for all Universal’s animated movies, including the library and future releases of DreamWorks Animation. However, more specific details clarify that NBCUniversal’s Peacock will still stream Universal’s new animated movies first.www.slashfilm.com
