Netflix Will Remain the Streaming Home for Universal and DreamWorks Animated Films (After They Hit Peacock)

By Ethan Anderton
/Film
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years now, Netflix has been the streaming home for Illumination Entertainment’s films, which are distributed by Universal Pictures. That deal will remain in place even longer as Netflix and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group have struck a new multi-year deal to be the exclusive streaming home for all Universal’s animated movies, including the library and future releases of DreamWorks Animation. However, more specific details clarify that NBCUniversal’s Peacock will still stream Universal’s new animated movies first.

www.slashfilm.com

#Animated Films#Animated Movies#Universal Pictures#Dreamworks Animation#Dreamworks Animation#Universal Netflix#Minions#The Secret Life Of Pets#Hbo#Vod
