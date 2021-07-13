Texting leads to discovery of drugs tucked in cigarette pack and Crown Royal bag

A driver who was texting was arrested after drugs were found tucked in a pack of cigarettes and a Crown Royal bag in his vehicle. Manuel De Jesus Deleon Jr., 31, of Ocala, was driving a blue 2019 Honda Civic at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday when he was texting while driving near the intersection of State Road 44 and U.S. 301, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.