The St. Louis Cardinals’ trade plans have come into focus, with the team likely to stand pat at the trade deadline. When the St. Louis Cardinals won their first two series of the second half of the season against the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs, it looked like they were on the verge of breaking out of a season-long struggle. But after losing the first two games of a series against the Cincinnati Reds, the Cardinals are right back where they started — and it may have a significant impact on their trade plans.