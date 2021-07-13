It’s Official – The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Will Return in October

2021 has been a refreshing change when it comes to public events. Compared to what I am now calling "The Year That Shall Not Be Named" (Harry Potter fans will get that reference), we've been able to share announcements of events that will be happening instead of telling you they're being cancelled because of COVID. But, like any rule, there are exceptions. As is the case with the annual Newburgh Fiddler Fest which organizers announced Thursday would not be happening again this year. However, the reason has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, not in the way you might think anyway.