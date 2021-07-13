Cancel
Evansville, IN

It’s Official – The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Will Return in October

By Ryan O'Bryan
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 12 days ago
I can almost taste the pronto pups and deep-fried Oreos already. The West Side Nut Club announced today through a press release provided to local media the 2021 Fall Festival on Franklin Street absolutely, positively, will happen. You may be thinking, "I thought they already announced this a few months ago?" I know I was. I reached out to the Club's Publicity Chairman, Ryan Beck, by e-mail to get some clarification. Ryan told me the Club had been planning all year to hold the festival, but today's statement makes it officially official.

Newburgh, IN
2021 Fiddler Fest in Newburgh Has Been Cancelled, But Not Because of COVID

2021 has been a refreshing change when it comes to public events. Compared to what I am now calling "The Year That Shall Not Be Named" (Harry Potter fans will get that reference), we've been able to share announcements of events that will be happening instead of telling you they're being cancelled because of COVID. But, like any rule, there are exceptions. As is the case with the annual Newburgh Fiddler Fest which organizers announced Thursday would not be happening again this year. However, the reason has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic. Well, not in the way you might think anyway.
Evansville, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Crumbl Cookies Now Open In Evansville

Evansville's newest cookie shop has officially opened and it's amazing. Crumbl Cookies, located on Burkhardt Road on Evansville's east side held its grand opening event today. For those who don't know, Crumbl Cookies is a gourmet cookie shop that prides itself on making huge, warm, and fresh cookies of all kinds. They are known for their chocolate chip cookies but they have a huge variety. Crumbl Cookies also has a weekly rotating menu that gives you a variety of new and unique flavors to choose from each week.
Evansville, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Fall Festival Amateur Hour Tryout Dates

Amateur Hour is your time to shine and show off your skills at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. I think it goes without saying, but 2020 was a terrible year for several reasons. We missed out on so much that we honestly took for granted, like being able to go to events like the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. As you know, the pandemic forced the Nut Club to cancel the event in 2020. You don't know how much you miss something like that until it's canceled. Thankfully, that won't be the case in 2021.
Indiana State
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana HGTV Star Gets Even with Front Porch Package Stealers

Everyone loves to order online and have whatever they want to be delivered right to their door. What we do not love is when a**holes think that it is an open invitation to take our stuff. More and more you see people posting that their most recent Amazon package was stolen right off of their front porch. Well, wouldn’t it be nice to have a little fun at the expense of those who keep stealing your stuff? HGTV star, Mina Starsiak Hawk thought so.

