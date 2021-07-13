Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sun City, AZ

Man crashes car while driving the wrong way on Loop 303

Posted by 
12 News
12 News
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4avoCD_0avkuGl200

SUN CITY, Ariz. — A 78-year-old man was involved in a car crash after he drove the wrong way on Loop 303 Monday night.

The man was being pursued by Peoria Police when he drove a Nissan Sentra north on the southbound lanes of Loop 303 at milepost 126 near Sun City, police said.

Officials said a driver in a Tesla tried to swerve to avoid the collision but was still hit head-on by the man in the Nissan. One of the cars came to a stop in the median and the other in a different lane, according to authorities.

Authorities said the man driving the Nissan has dementia and was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash. The other driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of both men were not immediately released. We will update this story if more information becomes available.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Comments / 6

12 News

12 News

Phoenix, AZ
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Phoenix local news

 https://www.12news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Accidents
Peoria, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
Local
Arizona Traffic
City
Sun City, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Traffic
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Peoria, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Driving#Nissan Sentra#The Cars#Peoria Police#News Youtube
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Nissan
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Tesla
Related

Comments / 6

Community Policy