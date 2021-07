We get it. You want to see your loved ones—and the world—again. But first, a Black CDC exec shares what you need to know before traveling in a global pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live, and now “traveling safely” has a whole new meaning. There’s a lot more to think about before you plan your itinerary, and listening to the experts is key. Before you go trippin’, Leandris Liburd, Ph.D., associate director for the Office of Minority Health and Health Equity at the CDC, shares the agency’s best travel practices, as of press time. Liburd is fully vaccinated and is planning to visit Virginia Beach this summer. Here, she breaks down the answers to your biggest travel questions.