Rafael dos Anjos slams ‘little boy’ McGregor’s UFC 264 performance: ‘I would smash that guy’

Conor McGregor’s doctor has revealed that he has a fractured lower fibula shin, and he will be getting surgery on Sunday. UFC 264 truly lived up to it’s hype as one of the most anticipated cards in the UFC memory. In one of the most shocking outcomes and in the main event of the evening, Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor in the first round after McGregor broke his ankle after missing a punch. The match was awarded to Poirier via doctor’s stoppage. Khabib recently posted a ’embarrassing’ photo of this UFC 264 headliner.