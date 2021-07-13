Cancel
UFC

Rafael dos Anjos slams ‘little boy’ McGregor’s UFC 264 performance: ‘I would smash that guy’

By Lewis Mckeever
Bloody Elbow
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRafael dos Anjos holds no ill will towards Conor McGregor but maintains that the Irishman got what he deserved at UFC 264. McGregor was stretchered out of the octagon after suffering a gruesome leg injury at the end of the first round and, although dos Anjos doesn’t believe in karma, the former UFC lightweight champion is glad ‘The Notorious’ finally got a taste of his own medicine.

Conor Mcgregor
Rafael Dos Anjos
Dustin Poirier
Paul Felder
