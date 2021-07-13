$183 vs $17 Pizza: Pro Chef & Home Cook Swap Ingredients

Jerk chicken is commonly associated with Jamaica, but the spicy grilled dish is found throughout the Caribbean. If you ask my grandmother, she will say jerk originated with the Jamaican Maroons (Africans who escaped from slavery on the colony of Jamaica and established free communities in the mountains). If you ask my best friend's grandmother, she would say jerk was created by the Taíno people, who inhabited Jamaica prior to European colonization. If you ask Google, you will find loads of conflicting information, but one thing we know for certain is that jerk, however it came about and shifted with the intermingling of cultures, is positively delicious.