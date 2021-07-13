Cancel
$183 vs $17 Pizza: Pro Chef & Home Cook Swap Ingredients

Epicurious
 14 days ago

Pro chef Frank Proto from The Institute of Culinary Education and home cook Bianca are swapping supplies and hitting the kitchen! We set Bianca up with the finest ingredients from chef Frank’s kitchen along with his recipe for a decadent $183 pizza. With lots of ingredients (and questions to accompany them,) food scientist Rose dialed in for a tutorial teleconference to help Bianca along the way. Meanwhile over with chef Frank, a much more typical $17 worth of ingredients were being finessed in his quest to make a pizza up to his standards without the usual arsenal. There are truly no losers when it comes to pizza - but let's see which one came out best.

