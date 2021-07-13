Cancel
Idahoan Foods helps SNAP participants attend Museum of Idaho

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 11 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Some families who can't afford to see the Museum of Idaho will get a little help from a local company.

The museum received a $19,000 check from Idahoan Foods Tuesday.

The money will be used to help pay admission for those in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP.

Those who qualify will only have to pay a dollar admission fee, instead of the regular admission price of $13 dollars.

"Idahoan foods was proud to donate $19,000 to the Museum of Idaho for the course of this next year. Really, we hope the children and families who otherwise weren't able to access the resources of the Museum of Idaho, now have that opportunity, for those that are a part of the SNAP program here in the community," said Ryan Ellis of Idahoan Foods.

The Museum of Idaho is currently hosting the exhibit called Body Worlds: Animal Inside Out. The exhibit is open through Sept. 19.

