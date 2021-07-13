Emmy nominations 2021: TV Academy got it (mostly) right this year

The TV Academy pulled a rarity this year: they got the Emmys nominations right. Well, mostly — and, let’s face it, that doesn’t happen very often. The Tuesday morning nominations were announced, virtually, by father-daughter Emmy winners Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”) and Jasmine Cephas Jones (#Freerayshawn), with Ron in New York and Jasmine in LA. They started with the usual scripted banter, punctuated by awkward seconds-long delays, and Jasmine stumbled over the name of “Ted Lasso” nominee Jason Sudeikis. It happens and, those glitches aside, it was a big improvement on year’s over-the-top nominations, presented (loudly) by Leslie Jones.