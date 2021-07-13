Restless Road Calls Mentor Kane Brown ‘the Most Genuine Person’ (Exclusive)

Congrats to Chris Young and Kane Brown as “Famous Friends” takes over the top spot on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart. Chris, who has racked up 12 number-1s, admits that this trip to the top of the chart is a little more special because he gets to share it with his friend Kane Brown, “Always excited to celebrate a hit on Country radio but especially this song right here, ‘Famous Friends,’ going number one with my buddy Kane Brown. Just an amazing way to go right into the summer. Finally, getting to perform this back out on the road for people and being able to, you know, announce that it’s the number one song is just one of the most amazing things. So, so proud of this one. So thank you to everybody for listening, loving it.”