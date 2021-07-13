Restless Road Calls Mentor Kane Brown ‘the Most Genuine Person’ (Exclusive)
Restless Road has known Kane Brown since they were on The X Factor in 2013, and after reconnecting with the country star a few years later, the trio, made up of Zach Beeken, Garret Nichols, and Colton Pack, counts Brown as one of their closest friends, not to mention their mentor. "Kane is the most genuine person that you're ever going to meet," Beeken recently told PopCulture.com. "He's so family-oriented and for him to think of us and remember us throughout this whole thing, that when he finally got to the point that he was at and he wanted to give us this opportunity, just speaks volumes to us about who he is."popculture.com
Comments / 0