Researcher developing tool to support survivors of sexual assault

GRAND ISLAND, Neb — The state's top 4-H riders are back in the saddle as the State 4-H Horse Expo returns to Fonner Park. "This year's been great to come back and do this. We had to cancel last year due to CVOID and so I think a lot of youth are excited to be here, be in person," said Dr. Lena Luck, an animal science professor and Nebraska Extension equine specialist.