Elderly Belgian woman dies after contracting two variants of COVID-19 in first confirmed case of double infection

COVID-19 Updates
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ta4ML_0avktWfd00
(Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

(AALST, Belgium) A 90-year-old Belgian woman died in March after contracting two variants of COVID-19 in what researchers believe is one of the first known cases of a double infection, according to NPR.

The woman reportedly went to the OLV Hospital in Aalst because she kept falling down, but her breathing and oxygen levels were OK. According to a press release, she was not vaccinated. Five days after her admission, her respiratory system failed and she died.

The case resulted in a paper that was presented over the weekend at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases.

"This is one of the first documented cases of co-infection with two SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern," lead author and molecular biologist Dr. Anne Vankeerberghen from the OLV Hospital said. "Both these variants were circulating in Belgium at the time, so it is likely that the lady was co-infected with different viruses from two different people. Unfortunately, we don't know how she became infected."

Testing confirmed the woman had both the Alpha and Beta variants of COVID-19, which were first identified in the U.K. and South Africa, respectively.

Though the woman's case is the first confirmed double infection, the press release noted a similar case was reported in Brazil but hasn't been published in a scientific journal yet.

This is an account for updating the latest coronavirus stats, personal stories, news, opinions in the U.S. (with a focus on several states hit the hardest) and around the globe, follow us so that you don't miss any breaking news of the coronavirus.

