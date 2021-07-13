BSU Niganawenimaanaanig Indigenous Nursing Program Earns $2.2 Million Grant
PRONUNCIATION GUIDE — Niganawenimaanaanig (ni-gah′-nah-when-nee-mah-nah′-neg) In 2017, Bemidji State University’s Dr. Misty Wilkie realized a lifelong dream to support fellow and future nurses. Combining a $2 million, four-year grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s Nursing Workforce Diversity program and her experiences as an Indigenous woman, student nurse and professor, she created the Niganawenimaanaanig Indigenous Nursing Program at Bemidji State. Now, after a competitive application process, the program has been awarded another $2.2 million NWD grant to continue its work diversifying the nation’s nursing workforce.www.bemidjistate.edu
