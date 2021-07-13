Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bemidji, MN

BSU Niganawenimaanaanig Indigenous Nursing Program Earns $2.2 Million Grant

bemidjistate.edu
 14 days ago

PRONUNCIATION GUIDE — Niganawenimaanaanig (ni-gah′-nah-when-nee-mah-nah′-neg) In 2017, Bemidji State University’s Dr. Misty Wilkie realized a lifelong dream to support fellow and future nurses. Combining a $2 million, four-year grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s Nursing Workforce Diversity program and her experiences as an Indigenous woman, student nurse and professor, she created the Niganawenimaanaanig Indigenous Nursing Program at Bemidji State. Now, after a competitive application process, the program has been awarded another $2.2 million NWD grant to continue its work diversifying the nation’s nursing workforce.

www.bemidjistate.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Minnesota State
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Bemidji, MN
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Students#Indigenous Language#Nwd#Ojibwe#American Indian#Bemidji State#Aacn#Gpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy mocks Cheney and Kinzinger as 'Pelosi Republicans'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) as "Pelosi Republicans" for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to...
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer attacked in California

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) was attacked in Oakland, Calif., on Monday but not seriously injured, according to a statement on her official Twitter account. Boxer, 80, was allegedly pushed in the back by an assailant who stole her cellphone before jumping into a waiting car, according to her statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy