THW Ultimate Mock Expansion Draft: Oilers’ Perspective

By Sean Mallon
The Hockey Writers
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs someone who covers both the Seattle Kraken and Edmonton Oilers, I’m excited to be part of this mock Expansion Draft. While some things have changed since our protected lists were submitted, the potential scenarios haven’t altered much. The big news that Duncan Keith joins the Oilers from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Caleb Jones doesn’t change much, as Jones was already on my protected list, and Keith will simply slide into that spot, especially since his contract comes with a no-movement clause.

