Portland, OR

Heidi Durrow: Mixed and Remixed

By Dmae Roberts
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDmae Roberts talks with award-winning author Heidi Durrow, who is a keynote speaker at this year’s virtual Willamette Writers Conference (July 29-Aug.1). The daughter of a Danish immigrant mother and a Black serviceman, Durrow grew up overseas before settling in a Black neighborhood in Portland when she was a teenager at Jefferson High School during the 1980s. Durrow, who calls herself an Afro-Viking, is a frequent speaker on Mixed-Race identity and founded two Mixed-Race Festivals.

