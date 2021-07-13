Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morgan Hill, CA

Gemma Abels Scholarship available for local high school seniors

By Michael Moore
Morgan Hill Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo local nonprofits that serve South County are partnering for a college scholarship program in honor of local educator, activist and labor organizer Gemma Abels. The Edward Boss Prado Foundation and Showing Up For Racial Justice (SURJ) South County will present two $2,500 scholarships to local high school students graduating in either 2021 or 2022. Students in South County whose families earn less than $100,000 in annual income are eligible to apply for the competitive scholarship.

morganhilltimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morgan Hill, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Obituaries
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#High School#Obituary#Race#Gemma Abels Scholarship#Surj Rrb#English#Cft#Surj County#Surj South County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Obituaries
Related
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Conflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion

Conflicting mask recommendations and orders from all levels of government and advocacy groups have emerged over the past few weeks, flustering the public as back-to-school season approaches. Confusion is mounting over whether children should wear masks in school and whether their vaccination status should play a role in any guidance...

Comments / 0

Community Policy