Gemma Abels Scholarship available for local high school seniors

Two local nonprofits that serve South County are partnering for a college scholarship program in honor of local educator, activist and labor organizer Gemma Abels. The Edward Boss Prado Foundation and Showing Up For Racial Justice (SURJ) South County will present two $2,500 scholarships to local high school students graduating in either 2021 or 2022. Students in South County whose families earn less than $100,000 in annual income are eligible to apply for the competitive scholarship.