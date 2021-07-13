Column: Beer Can Chicken

I also enjoy roasting chicken. Once I figured I could combine the two, I was happy for about a week and could not wait to make “beer can chicken” for the first time. I was flipping through channels on a cooking show and could not believe what I was watching. I had occasionally cooked a kielbasa in beer but had never made it a star of the show in a dish. Before I tried to adapt the recipe that was used on television, I went over to a friend’s house and watched him attempt to do “beer can chicken” on his grill. That chef might have had too many beers, and tha...