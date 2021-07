The hacking crew behind damaging attacks on meat supplier JBS and customers of tech provider Kaseya has disappeared from the internet. The so-called REvil group’s dark web site, dubbed the “Happy Blog,” has been down since early this morning. Repeated attempts by Forbes to access the page today have failed with a notice saying: “The most likely cause is that the onionsite is offline.” REvil’s other pages, including its ransom payment page, are also currently inaccessible, and its representatives have been quiet on hacking forums since late last week, according to numerous cybersecurity researchers.