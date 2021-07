It is not in the nature of American culture to praise baseball commissioner and Grim Reaper doppelganger Rob Manfred for saying things, since that is his only recognizable job that doesn’t involve screwing the players’ union. Yet two things tumbled out of his piehole in his annual Stop Hating Me address to the Baseball Writers Association Of America And Whatever Other Countries Will Have Them that hint at some sort of rapprochement with the sport he is typically credited with treating like spackle on burned toast as part of a healthy breakfast.