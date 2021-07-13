Cancel
Amazon rolls out encryption for Ring doorbells

By Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols
ZDNet
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that that handy video your Ring doorbell takes of anyone coming by your door isn't private? If you get a Ring Protect Plan, not only are your videos kept in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, it's transmitted in the clear. A sufficiently motivated hacker, or your local police force, can easily watch who's walking by your door. Until now. Starting today in the US (and soon, throughout the world), you'll be able to encrypt your video stream to keep it private.

www.zdnet.com

Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Ring launches end-to-end encryption internationally

For those that want an extra layer of security around their recorded videos, Ring has announced that end-to-end encryption is now available in the UK. With this optional feature enabled, video is encrypted to limit who can view the video feed, preventing even Ring or Amazon from examining your videos.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

Ring Video Doorbell 4 vs. Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: Which should you buy?

Dual-band Wi-Fi The most accurate motion detection. If a battery-powered video doorbell is in your future, Ring Video Doorbell 4 is a great choice. Video quality isn't as good as Video Doorbell Pro 2, but the convenience of being fully wireless can't be overstated. You can even get a solar add-on to keep it charged forever.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

Best Ring Deals: Save on Video doorbells, security cameras & more

Anyone else remember when Ring was just a small crowd-funded video doorbell company that happened to have Shaq as a spokesperson? Now look at it! The company has rapidly expanded, especially since being bought by Amazon. It now has multiple generations of video doorbells, but the product line has also expanded to include other security cameras, all kinds of lights, and piecemeal home security systems. The best part about all of these devices is just how affordable they are, but if you still have a hard time biting the bullet, you may need a deal or two.
ElectronicsCNET

Ring Video Doorbell 4 review: A competent gadget from a company with a shaky reputation

Editor's note: Ring has been called out for its partnership with local police departments in the US, leading privacy advocates to express concern about the data Ring shares with law enforcement and how they use that information. In December 2019, thousands of Ring users' personal information was exposed, leading us to stop recommending Ring products. Ring has since updated its security policies, mandating two-factor authentication, adding end-to-end video encryption and introducing CAPTCHA and authenticator app support.
BusinessCBS News

Amazon granted approval to use radar to monitor sleep

Amazon has been granted federal permission to create a device that monitors people's sleep. Last month, Amazon requested permission from the Federal Communications Commission to market "non-mobile devices" that use "Radar Sensors" and "would operate at higher power levels than currently allowed." On Friday, the FCC issued approval for the...
TechnologyZDNet

Google's new cloud computing tool helps you pick the greenest data centers

In another bid to make cloud computing eco-friendlier, Google has created a new tool to push customers who are picking their next cloud region towards choosing infrastructure that is more sustainable. When users browse through their options to manage cloud resources, Google will flag regions that have the lowest carbon...
InternetSilicon Republic

Gmail rolls out support for BIMI email authentication

Users should begin seeing brand logos next to verified emails in their inbox in the coming weeks. Google has announced that it plans to roll out Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) on all Gmail accounts in the coming weeks. The BIMI standard allows organisations to have their logos appear...
SoftwareZDNet

MongoDB 5.0 is here, spotlighting productivity and extensibility

At its annual MongoDB.Live event this week, MongoDB is unveiling the next major release – version 5.0 – of its eponymous database. To some extent, the highlights for MongoDB 5.0 are not surprising, as there's a greater focus on productivity for its core constituency of developers. But the new release also expands the umbrella of data types with new time series support, followed by features that would be considered enterprise-friendly.
TV Showsxda-developers

Amazon rolls out new Fire TV UI to smart TVs and soundbars

In September last year, Amazon unveiled a revamped Fire TV UI and two new Fire TV sticks. The new UI aimed to offer users a more personalized experience and help them discover new content on the platform. At the time, the new UI was only available on the next-gen Fire TV Stick and the Fire TV Stick Lite, but it rolled out to more Fire TV devices earlier this year in March. Now, Amazon has started rolling it out to even more devices, including TVs and soundbars based on the Fire TV platform.
Businesswindowscentral.com

Amazon may be attempting to dethrone Microsoft 365

Microsoft dominates cloud productivity apps via Office. Amazon may be attempting to compete with Microsoft on that front. Experts are divided on whether Amazon even has a shot at making a dent. It's no secret that Amazon and Microsoft butt heads in the cloud space, as well as many other...
HealthZDNet

AWS brings Amazon HealthLake into GA for managing health data

Amazon Web Services on Thursday announced the general availability of Amazon HealthLake, a service that allows health organizations to store and work with cloud-based health data. The service is part of the cloud giant's AWS for Health initiative, which provides specialized cloud services for healthcare, biopharma and genomics customers. HealthLake...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

WhatsApp testing out multi-device with end-to-end encryption

We’ve been hearing about how WhatsApp will soon let you use the messaging app on your desktop or any other device without necessarily having your smartphone connected. Now the multi-device feature is rolling out to select beta testers and despite the technical challenges they experienced, it is rolling out with the popular and much-needed end-to-end encryption. It will let you run the app on up to four devices at once even without the “main” device or your smartphone turned on or connected to the internet.
Cell Phonestrue-tech.net

WhatsApp is testing out feature to encrypt chat backups to the cloud

For the longest time, WhatsApp has been using end-to-end encryption for the chats exchanged. This makes it impossible for any third party or intruder to intercept the messages being exchanged. However, the backup chats that WhatsApp collects and stores into the cloud had no such protection. This literally meant any intruder to intercept these chats for wrongful use. However, with the latest beta version for Android, the feature to encrypt chats to the cloud is being tested.
BusinessZDNet

Google Cloud signs multi-year deal with Bell Canada

Google Cloud on Thursday announced it's signed a multi-year deal with Bell Canada, Canada's largest telecommunications company, to help modernize its network and IT infrastructure. Bell also plans to leverage Google's AI and analytics capabilities to improve its customer services. It's the latest deal to showcase Google's efforts to cultivate...
Cell Phonesimore.com

Ring's end-to-end encryption is going global

Ring is rolling out end-to-end encryption for its video doorbells worldwide. Users can now opt-in to E2E encryption with compatible devices. Ring, maker of some of the best video doorbells for your smart home, has today announced that it is rolling out end-to-end encryption to eligible devices worldwide, after previewing the tech in the U.S. over the last few months.
ElectronicsZDNet

Samsung releases SmartThings Energy to manage energy use

Samsung unveiled a new tool designed to help people manage the energy they use, debuting SmartThings Energy on Thursday. The service gives customers a more in-depth look at their Samsung appliances and HVAC systems while also offering a chance to monitor their energy consumption and set targets for usage. Samsung...

