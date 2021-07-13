Amazon rolls out encryption for Ring doorbells
Did you know that that handy video your Ring doorbell takes of anyone coming by your door isn't private? If you get a Ring Protect Plan, not only are your videos kept in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, it's transmitted in the clear. A sufficiently motivated hacker, or your local police force, can easily watch who's walking by your door. Until now. Starting today in the US (and soon, throughout the world), you'll be able to encrypt your video stream to keep it private.www.zdnet.com
