Amazon rolls out encryption for Ring doorbells

Anyone else remember when Ring was just a small crowd-funded video doorbell company that happened to have Shaq as a spokesperson? Now look at it! The company has rapidly expanded, especially since being bought by Amazon. It now has multiple generations of video doorbells, but the product line has also expanded to include other security cameras, all kinds of lights, and piecemeal home security systems. The best part about all of these devices is just how affordable they are, but if you still have a hard time biting the bullet, you may need a deal or two.