Eden Prairie, MN

Letter: Eden Prairie School Board appointment is questionable

 12 days ago

On Friday, June 18, the Eden Prairie School Board ignored the votes in the general election last year. They ignored the voices of the people who attended the prior board meeting to speak on behalf of appointing the extremely qualified Francesca Pagan-Umar, who was the runner-up for the School Board in the general election in November 2020. They ignored the petition with approximately 600 signatures by Eden Prairie residents asking the School Board to appoint Ms. Pagan-Umar. Instead, they voted 4-2 to appoint Karla Bratrud, a previous board member. Board Chair Adam Seidel stated in a board work session held earlier in the week that he had contacted Ms. Bratrud to ask if she wanted the position. If he decided to contact Ms. Bratrud of his own accord without discussing it with the board, he does not have the authority to do so. This is behavior that requires closer inspection by the community.

