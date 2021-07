England take on Italy in the biggest game of a decade, the Three Lions last securing glory in a major tournament back in 1966. With the trophy in their sights the Italians remain in the way of silverware, in a game documented to be the biggest yet for many of the English players careers. 90 minutes of football in Euro 2020 remains as England are currently favourites to end the drought and secure a significant honour for the first time in 55 years.