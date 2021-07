In Maggie Nelson's "Bluets," her 2009 collection of poems on grief and loss, loneliness is "solitude with a problem." Which is a useful way of understanding loneliness. Being alone and feeling lonely are not always the same thing. Except, of course, it's complicated. Emily Dickinson wondered: Was loneliness "the maker of the soul"? Or its "seal"? Does loneliness define you? Or exacerbate what's already broken? Or does it even matter? As Arthur C. Clarke wrote: "We are either alone in the universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying." Some of us seemed stitched together by our loneliness. Henry Kissinger once said that "the essence" of Richard Nixon was probably loneliness.