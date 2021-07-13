‘La Traviata, My Brothers & I’ review: Yohan Manca’s winsome family drama is a winning debut feature [Cannes Review]

In the good ol’ days of primary school, back when we used to live freely with not a single care in the world, every student in my class would patiently await that one fateful day. The day when our homeroom teacher would wheel in an old television set equipped with a musty DVD player, to celebrate our commendable work and behaviour. There would always be a unique selection of titles to choose from on these occasional special days; a class vote was always conducted to settle any unwarranted disputes. Perhaps a war over Shrek and Finding Nemo was inevitable, but so is the power of democracy. Yet over the coming years, according to my friends and colleagues who work in the public school system, there seems to be a more lenient focus on film selections that predominantly focus on the educational over the more conventional blockbuster fare. It only seems right that a film such as Where is Anne Frank? would be distinguished with a title of this magnitude. Destined to become a new classroom favorite on vacant snowdays, Ari Folman’s latest animated adaptation is unfortunately strictly for the eyes of young children only.