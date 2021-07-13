Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘La Traviata, My Brothers & I’ review: Yohan Manca’s winsome family drama is a winning debut feature [Cannes Review]

By Alistair Ryder
awardswatch.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year off, Cannes has returned with a lineup that’s an embarrassment of riches, seemingly designed to make even the most jaded cinephile feel FOMO from afar. But with this comes a problem. With the press in attendance all vying for tickets to the several major auteur premieres taking place every day, the organic experience of discovering a new filmmaker buried deep in the lineup feels like an afterthought, films with no pre-festival buzz getting looked past, struggling to obtain the screening audience they need to become word of mouth sensations.

awardswatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pavarotti
Person
Sarah
Person
Jacques Audiard
Person
Judith Chemla
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Drama#My Brothers I#Cannes Review#Fomo#Un#French#High School Musical#Noer And Abel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
Related
Moviesimdb.com

A Family Suffocates In ‘The Restless’ [Cannes Review]

There is a moment of genuine tension at the very beginning of Joachim Lafosse’s “The Restless” that is worth your attention. Damien (Damien Bonnard), is swimming with his son Amine off a boat on the rocky French coast. They are headed back to shore when Damien suddenly stops the boat and jumps back into the water.
Moviesimdb.com

‘In Front Of Your Face’: Hong Sang-soo Poignant Drama Asks How To Live Happily In The Past, Present & Future [Cannes Review]

Not even a global pandemic could stop prolific South Korean director Hong Sangsoo, but his latest film deals with ideas and tensions that echo questions and perspectives brought to the surface by this global health crisis. Playing in the Cannes Premiere section of this year’s Festival de Cannes, “In Front of Your Face” only slowly reveals its hand.
Movies/Film

‘The Souvenir Part II’ Review: An Extremely Accomplished and Superior Sequel [Cannes]

In 2019 Johanna Hogg unfurled The Souvenir, a film that /Film’s chief film critic described as “stunning” while admitting that its languid pace and convoluted structure required him to “stick with it” and that many walked out during the screening. Stick with it I did, and still found this semi-autobiographical tale of a young film student who falls for a dashing Foreign Office employee, only to find that he hides dark secrets, completely indulgent and ridiculous. Honor Swinton Byrne seemed to walk half-awake through myriad scenes, and despite the appearance of her mom Tilda Swinton and the rest of the committed cast, it ended up being a miserable filmgoing experience.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Hold Me Tight’: Mathieu Amalric Deconstructs Loss With Vicky Krieps in A Fractured Family Drama [Cannes Review]

It’s rare for the last ten minutes of a film to radically change your opinion of the movie at large, let alone your entire viewing experience, but in “Hold Me Tight” (“Serre-Moi fort”), which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, director Mathieu Amalric does precisely that. The preceding hour and a half is certainly rich and evocative thanks to a bravura performance by Vicky Krieps (“The Phantom Thread”), but the material is so disjointed that it impedes comprehension until the very end. Amalric cuts rapidly between scenes with no temporal or logical connection to each other, even seemingly swapping out actors for the same role (a choice that’s later clarified but only at the film’s conclusion). “Hold Me Tight” is likely a film that rewards viewers with repeat viewings; it’s difficult to evaluate it on the basis of its decision to withhold crucial information until the end. It’s a risky choice, to be sure, and if it pays off, it mostly does so because of the power of its lead performance.
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Where is Anne Frank?’ review: Heavy handed and overly preachy, Ari Folman’s visually stunning animated tale fails to compel [Cannes Review]

In the good ol’ days of primary school, back when we used to live freely with not a single care in the world, every student in my class would patiently await that one fateful day. The day when our homeroom teacher would wheel in an old television set equipped with a musty DVD player, to celebrate our commendable work and behaviour. There would always be a unique selection of titles to choose from on these occasional special days; a class vote was always conducted to settle any unwarranted disputes. Perhaps a war over Shrek and Finding Nemo was inevitable, but so is the power of democracy. Yet over the coming years, according to my friends and colleagues who work in the public school system, there seems to be a more lenient focus on film selections that predominantly focus on the educational over the more conventional blockbuster fare. It only seems right that a film such as Where is Anne Frank? would be distinguished with a title of this magnitude. Destined to become a new classroom favorite on vacant snowdays, Ari Folman’s latest animated adaptation is unfortunately strictly for the eyes of young children only.
Movies/Film

‘Drive My Car’ Review: Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Haruki Murakami Adaptation is an Unforgettable Ride [Cannes]

Filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi, perhaps best known to international audiences for his 2018 high concept relationship drama Asako I & II, returns to Cannes with Drive My Car, another tale that requires a certain amount of commitment from the audience, with warm results for those that stick around for the journey. Based on one of the sections of Haruki Murakami‘s short story collection titled Men Without Women, Hamaguchi’s film manages to enthrall for all of its 179 minute running time.
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘In Front of Your Face’ review: A competent but isolating drama about dread from Hong Sang-soo [Cannes Review]

It doesn’t become clear what In Front of Your Face is really about till pretty far in, though its sheer emotional refinement means we can never really get close to its characters, anyway. Hong Sang-soo has proved his directorial talent in Cannes – eleven times to be precise – and elsewhere too, but In Front of Your Face is a missable entry to the filmmaker’s impressive repertoire.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Belle’: Mamoru Hosoda Crafts A Hopeful & Joyful Vision Of Utopia That Is Vibrant Maximalism [Cannes Review]

While the internet IRL is drenched in morbidity and toxicity, Japanese filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda imagines a brighter semi-utopia in “Belle.” Five billion users have signed up to a virtual society called “U,” a vast chasm of lights and screens, and is populated by algorithmically generated avatars that supposedly bring out the person’s inner strengths. For Suzu, a shy high school student, she enters U as an ethereal pink-haired songstress called Belle, whose angelic voice and inspiring songs quickly go viral.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Magnetic Beats’ Keeps Good Time, Thumping Out A Cinematic Soundtrack To A Perfect Moment [Cannes Review]

Director Vincent Maël Cardona uses western Europe in the early-1980s as the canvas upon which he paints his layered and achingly genuine portrait of young love, familial bondage, artistic aspiration, and universal chaos. Unburdened by a firm connection to any one genre or narrative archetype, “Magnetic Beats” tells a simple story with a full arsenal of source music, thoughtful set design, and crisp acting at all levels to pull off this love letter to a particular moment in time. This is not to say that western Europe in 1981 was any more important than any other time and place, but for a young man on the cusp of adulthood, that moment, wherever or whenever that may be, will always be the fulcrum around which everything else rotates.
Movies/Film

‘The Innocents’ Review: The Superpowered Kids Are Not Alright in Chilling Norwegian Thriller [Cannes]

I’m not entirely sure, but it’s possible that it was watching Children of the Corn that made me realize I definitely never wanted kids. There was something especially traumatizing about young people doing harm, and it was far scarier to me than any supernatural creature out for blood. With diabolical kids, you’ve got all the sadism that humanity is capable of, with none of the shame and restraint that adulthood ideally instills. It’s chilling.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Cannes Review: Panah Panahi’s ‘Hit The Road’

A family goes on a road trip with a difference in Hit The Road, a promising first feature from Panah Panahi, which showed in the Cannes Film Festival’s Directors’ Fortnight section. The son of Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi delivers a lean but affecting drama with a winning humorous streak. When...
Moviesawardswatch.com

‘Vivo’ review: A pleasant, if conventional, musical comedy should satisfy families

While Lin-Manuel Miranda missed out on his chance to EGOT five years ago (after Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go” lost Best Original Song to La La Land’s “City of Stars”), the award-winning multi-hyphenate is back with a vengeance in 2021, pinning his hopes on three big Oscar bets. Earlier this summer, we saw the release of the film adaptation of his hit Broadway musical In the Heights, which he produced, and in addition to this auspicious contender, Miranda wrote an array of original songs for two upcoming animated films – Sony’s Vivo (now being distributed by Netflix) and Disney’s Encanto. Though we have to wait until Thanksgiving to see what he has in store with the latter, Vivo is poised to premiere on Netflix in just a week, with Miranda not only providing the music but simultaneously voicing the title role as well. Unfortunately, Vivo’s straightforward and standard story does sap the film of a bit of its splendor, but it’s a pleasing picture nonetheless, and one that should satisfy younger audiences most of all, who are likely to be swept up in Miranda’s supremely catchy songwriting.
MoviesScranton Times

Stephen Karam's 'Humans' movie to premiere at Toronto film festival

The film adaptation of Stephen Karam's Tony award-winning play "The Humans" will have its world premiere the Toronto International Film Festival, the festival announced this week. Set for Sept. 9 to 18, the festival will screen "The Humans" as part of its Special Presentations program. An exact date for the...
MoviesCollider

How Jacques Tati Created a Unique Slapstick Aesthetic for the Sound Film

Slapstick comedy was an enormously important part of early cinema. By its very nature, the silent film was prime territory for comedians with a focus on the visual. As such, the wacky and physical works of figures like Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton understandably became some of the biggest hits of the silent era. As the “talkie” film was introduced, however, taste in comedy quickly shifted. By the early 1930s, audiences would much rather have heard clever one-liners and silly back-and-forths from the likes of The Marx Brothers and Laurel and Hardy. Physical comedy was so denigrated in the public eye that mainstream tastes still tend to relegate slapstick to lowbrow humor. But French filmmaker Jacques Tati never cared what the public thought. For him, slapstick was always an art.
Moviescityweekly.net

Movie Reviews: New Releases for July 30

In his adaptation of the Middle English tale of Arthurian legend, writer/director David Lowery noodles around at the edges but ultimately captures the text’s focus on what really constitutes a life of honor. On a Christmas day at Camelot, a mysterious knight (Ralph Ineson) arrives to challenge one of the knights of King Arthur (Sean Harris) to a dangerous game—one that is accepted by Arthur’s young nephew Gawain (Dev Patel), beginning an epic journey. Despite the presence of sorcery, talking animals and giants, don’t go in expecting an epic fantasy; Lowery operates in a different register, preferring long silences to accompany his mist-shrouded imagery. At its core, this the tale of a callow youth learning the difference between a public image of manly heroism—as Gawain’s confrontation with the Green Knight quickly becomes the stuff of stories and puppet shows—and the kind of integrity that isn’t always visible. Lowery bends and shapes his source material to that end, and guides Patel in a tricky performance that conveys the fear of someone in over his imminently-chop-off-able head with no sense for how to get out. The term “toxic masculinity” might have been unknown in 14th-century Europe, but Lowery makes a strangely transfixing case for why this story might have been a critique thereof. Available July 30 in theaters. (NR)
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

[Cannes ’21] ‘In the Soil’ review: Moody short is a grave affair

In the Soil is not the type of short film one would expect to find at the Cannes Film Festival. Though the fest is no stranger to horror, the Danish short leans into its genre trappings in a way few films do on the French Riviera. It is the type of short that would seem to be more a home at Fantasia or similar genre film festivals. The result is an intimate and frightening look into obsession.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Green Knight Director Reveals 5 Films That Inspired His Arthurian Epic

David Lowery’s The Green Knight is one of the great triumphs that you’ll see on the big screen in 2021, with the film’s writer/director continuing to prove himself as one of the excellent visual storytellers in the medium. Based on the Arthurian epic Sir Gawain And The Green Knight, the movie is an adventure that transports the audience back to the 6th century with gorgeous cinematography, effects and production design as it follows its protagonist’s spectacular, honor-seeking quest. It’s a remarkable piece of cinema – which is why it’s totally unsurprising that Lowery found inspiration for making it from a collection of classics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy