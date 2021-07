Destiny 2 Update 3.2.1.1 is live now, fixing three issues. Hotfix 3.2.1.1 fixes an issue where players could exit the play area during the Glassway Strike boss fight. Players were using the glitch in the Grandmaster version of the Nightfall Strike to slip into an area where the bosses couldn't damage them, allowing them to fire at the enemies in safety. Grandmaster Nightfalls are some of the toughest challenges in Destiny 2 and give out some of the best rewards, so the bug essentially allowed players to easily farm it.