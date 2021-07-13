Cancel
Brewer, ME

Brewer awarded federal grant to pay for patrol officer

By Lia Russell
Bangor Daily News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brewer Police Department has been granted funding to hire a uniformed patrol officer with help from the U.S. Department of Justice. The Brewer City Council voted Tuesday to accept the $125,000 grant, the maximum amount allowed under the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Hiring Program. Last year, 13 Maine police departments received a total of $2 million from the COPS Hiring Program, which is a competitive program designed to give money to local police agencies looking to hire more officers and bolster their community policing tactics.

bangordailynews.com

