Brewer awarded federal grant to pay for patrol officer

The Brewer Police Department has been granted funding to hire a uniformed patrol officer with help from the U.S. Department of Justice. The Brewer City Council voted Tuesday to accept the $125,000 grant, the maximum amount allowed under the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Hiring Program. Last year, 13 Maine police departments received a total of $2 million from the COPS Hiring Program, which is a competitive program designed to give money to local police agencies looking to hire more officers and bolster their community policing tactics.