The brain is central to everything we do. It plays a role in every one of our functions, controlling our organs, our thoughts, our memory, our speech, and our movements, and as such we want to keep it in as great a shape as possible. Like the muscles in our body, the brain needs exercise—obviously not the kind we get at the gym, but exercises which make us think, make us remember, make us understand. As dumbbells aid in building up your biceps, so can NeuroNation Brain Training help to give your gray matter a good workout.