Human Impact, the new band fronted by Chris Spencer of Unsane, and also featuring Jim Coleman of Cop Shoot Cop, Chris Pravdica of Swans and Phil Puleo of Cop Shoot Cops and Swans, released their very good self-titled debut last year, and followed it with EP01 in March. Now that live music has returned they've announced their first tour, happening in November and December. "After our debut album being released on the eve of pandemic lockdown, we are extremely happy to finally get out and start doing some live shows," Coleman says. "We love our recorded material, but Human Impact is meant to be experienced live and in person. This fall US tour will kick off an ongoing effort to tour through the US and Europe through 2021 and 2022."