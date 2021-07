The bond market doesn't tend to care about wholesale inflation (PPI) relative to the mainstream indices (CPI, PCE), but a number as high as 5.6% might give us some pause. Or at least we might have have imagined it would before this morning. Bonds didn't think twice about taking it in stride. Combine that with yesterday morning's tame reaction to the highest CPI in 30 years and a Powell speech (later today at Congress) that reiterates the commitment to ongoing accommodation, and bonds are off to a solid start.