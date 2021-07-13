Cancel
US says order coming this week on border asylum restrictions

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will issue an order this week about how migrant children are treated under a public health order that has prevented people from seeking asylum at the nation's borders, a Justice Department attorney said Tuesday. The comment by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Stoltz...

Congress & Courts

Eviction moratorium exceeds CDC authority, federal court rules

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention unlawfully placed a temporary hold on tenant evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, a federal appeals court ruled Friday. The Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s decision that the government agency overstepped its authority by ordering the eviction moratorium to protect tenants about to lose their homes, an order that is set to expire at the end of July.
POTUS

Three in 10 illegal immigrants in ICE custody decline COVID vaccine

Almost a third of illegal immigrants in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have refused the opportunity to receive a coronavirus vaccine. Fox News, citing an ICE official, confirmed an Axios report from last week that the vaccine declination rate in all detention centers is 30 percent. ICE...
El Paso, TX

Border crossing restrictions between US, Mexico extended until at least Aug. 21

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The United States Department of Homeland Security has once again decided to extend border crossing restrictions between the U.S. and Mexico. The restrictions were first implemented in March 2020, in an effort to reduce the spread of Covid-19. They've been renewed on a monthly basis since then. The restrictions will last until at least August 21.
POTUS
Fox News

Can You Be Forced To Get The COVID Vaccine?

Americans remain divided in their choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with discussion of vaccine mandates from private companies prompting Republican State legislatures to create bills that would give unvaccinated people the same civil liberties as those pertaining to race, gender and religion. While a federal vaccine mandate has been ruled out by Biden administration chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, he has encouraged vaccine mandates be made at the local level. Law Professor at George Washington University and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley joins to explains what authority the federal government has when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the powers of private businesses, the legal challenges vaccine mandates could face and he analyzes the case of former President Trump in his lawsuit against the major Big Tech companies.
Immigration

Despite Canadian easing, US extends land border restrictions

The U.S. government on Wednesday extended the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico to non-essential travelers until at least Aug. 21. The announcement by the Department of Homeland Security came two days after the Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.
POTUS
The Atlantic

Vaccinated America Has Had Enough

In the United States, this pandemic could’ve been over by now, and certainly would’ve been by Labor Day. If the pace of vaccination through the summer had been anything like the pace in April and May, the country would be nearing herd immunity. With most adults immunized, new and more infectious coronavirus variants would have nowhere to spread. Life could return nearly to normal.
POTUS

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Arizona State
CNN

'Sore loser' Trump reaps fruits of election lies in Arizona

(CNN) — Ex-President Donald Trump's big lie came full circle on Saturday as he traveled to Arizona to dangerously seize on the false fruits of a sham election "audit" precipitated by his own discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen. On a late afternoon of delusion and incitement, Trump offered...
POTUS
The Hill

Has Trump beaten the system?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the floor of the Senate that “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office. Didn't get away with anything yet." "Yet," McConnell repeated, with his index finger raised in the air, "We have a criminal justice...

